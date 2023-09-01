Abstract

PROBLEM: Transport policies generally prioritize improving safety and accessibility levels, as they are regarded as the most important indicators of the quality of the transport system serving the public. However, inequalities associated with safety and accessibility issues are generally overlooked in these policies. Despite the importance and necessity of transport policies to address equity issues, there is still scarce knowledge on the interactions between equity, safety, and accessibility. This research aims to address this gap in the literature by creating a better understanding of the relationships between accessibility levels and traffic safety with a focus on social equity perspectives.



METHOD: A crash risk evaluation method and a Gravity model are utilized to analyze cycling safety and accessibility to jobs by bicycle. Two linear regression models (LM) were conducted to investigate the statistical correlations between cycling crash risk and accessibility. Moreover, the Bivariate local Moran's I method was employed to assess the spatial inequalities of distribution of crash risk and job accessibility over different income-level populations.



RESULTS: The analyses showed that low-income people are not only disadvantaged in terms of job accessibility by bicycle but are also exposed to higher cycling crash risks, compared to high-income groups. Furthermore, most disadvantaged zones that have the highest need for road safety and accessibility improvements are identified as areas where low-income populations are exposed to higher crash risk and/or have lower access to jobs by bicycle. SUMMARY: This study contributes to the transport literature by investigating the interactions between safety and accessibility and the impacts on transport equity. The findings of the statistical and spatial analysis are beneficial for the decision-makers, considering the probable mutual implications of land-use and transport developments and projects aiming to improve safety, accessibility, or both for different population groups.

Language: en