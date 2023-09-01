|
Ringel L, Kielhauser C, Adey BT. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 87: 217-231.
38081696
INTRODUCTION: In pursuit of sustainability goals, many cities are introducing measures to increase the usage of bicycles as a means of transportation. City planners aim to ensure that this increase does not lead to an increase in crashes, but must make corresponding infrastructure decisions with limited information. Sufficient data to perform a statistical analysis of location-specific crash frequencies is rarely available. For example, only approximately 10% of all bicycle crashes are reported to the police (Shinar et al., 2018). Therefore, urban planners often rely on expert opinion, which may lead to suboptimal prioritization and realization of infrastructure improvements.
Bicycle crashes; Crash reports; Crash types; Tram tracks; Crash statistics; Unreported crashes