Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Workplace safety not only impairs individual health but also affects economic and social development.



METHOD: Based on social learning theory, collective social learning theory, and expectancy-valence theory, using cluster random sampling method, 630 employees from 66 different work teams out of around 800 employees in a domestic petroleum enterprise were selected to participate in the research. The safety-specific transformational leadership, safety climate, safety motivation and workplace safety behavior scales were used. Data were collected in two stages. SPSS22.0 and Mplus7.0 were used to analyze the data to explore the relationship between team safety-specific transformational leadership and workplace safety behavior, as well as the serial mediating effect of team safety climate and team safety motivation.



RESULTS: The results showed that: (a) team safety-specific transformational leadership can positively influence safety compliance and safety participation; (b) team safety climate mediates the relationship between team safety-specific transformational leadership and safety compliance and safety participation; (c) team safety motivation mediates the relationship between team safety-specific transformational leadership and safety compliance and safety participation; and (d) team safety climate and team safety motivation play a serial mediating role between team safety-specific transformational leadership and safety compliance and safety participation. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: This research has both theoretical and practical significance.

