Citation
Venthuruthiyil SP, Thapa D, Mishra S. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 87: 345-366.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38081707
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Work Zones (WZs) have long been identified as a source of traffic fatalities and delays. Despite considerable technological advances that have alleviated many operational challenges associated with a WZ, social concerns about safety and mobility near WZs remain. Notably, the concept of a Smart Work Zone (SWZ) emerged from the compelling need to improve the safety and mobility of traffic and other WZ participants. This study reviewed the literature to assimilate studies related to SWZ Systems (SWZSs), report their findings, and ascertain a future path forward.
Keywords
Highway safety technologies; Intelligent transportation system; Latent Dirichlet Allocation; Literature review study; Worker adaptation