Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Commercial fishing work involves a variety of activities and is hazardous. While much is understood to mitigate fatalities in this industry, research must further explore nonfatal injury characteristics, factors related to injury, and potential injury prevention strategies. This paper determines if fishing experience is associated with injury risk and explores common work activities associated with injury.



METHOD: Key informant interviews and a survey of fishermen were conducted to refine work activity codes and collect injury experiences. Independent sample t-tests compared the means of the years fishing by injury incident for all crab fishermen then stratified by position. Descriptive statistics explored the nature of injury in relation to work activity.



RESULTS: The level of experience was significantly lower for injured fishermen compared to fishermen who reported no injuries, but when stratified by position at the time of the injury, the association of injury to experience was only significant for owners. This stratified result demonstrates that the work activity, rather than experience, drives the apparent relationship of experience to injury. Being tired (24%) and weather (26%) were indicated as contributing factors at the time of injury.



CONCLUSION: Modifying the work environment to better control hazards would benefit all fishermen, regardless of their experience, age, or position. Further work into effective interventions that fishermen would adopt is needed to reduce injury risk. Any formal or informal training of new fishermen should focus on the most hazardous activities, but more experienced fishermen would also benefit. Additionally, effective training or interventions for fatigue management, and decision support tools for weather- and navigation-related decisions would further reduce risk of at sea injuries. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: Injury prevention training, for all fishermen, regardless of their position and years of experience, should cover the most hazardous tasks, fatigue risk management strategies, and weather decisions.

Language: en