Islam S, Gide K, Dutta T, Bagheri ZS. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 87: 453-464.

(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jsr.2023.08.017

38081717

INTRODUCTION: Falls on icy surfaces are the leading cause of injuries for outdoor workers. Footwear outsole material and geometrical design parameters are the most significant factors affecting slips-and-falls. Recently, composite materials have been incorporated into outsoles to improve traction, yet the best design parameters are not fully understood.

METHOD: In this effort, based on Taguchi orthogonal array design, 27 outsole prototypes were fabricated with different tread pattern features using our patented composites and tested in a simulated winter condition.

RESULTS: An analysis of variance (ANOVA) showed that surface area (p = 0.041, Contribution = 15.63%) was the only factor significantly affecting the slip-resistance of our prototypes. The best performance was observed for the maximized surface area covered by our composite material with circular and half circular plugs laid obliquely, mostly in the forefoot area. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: These findings suggest that some tread design features of composite-based footwear have a great role in affecting slip-resistance properties of composite-based footwear.


Falls; Icy conditions; Slip-resistant footwear outsole; Slips; Taguchi method

