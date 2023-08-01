|
Citation
|
Park M, Tran DQ, Bak J, Kulinan AS, Park S. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 87: 465-480.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38081718
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Fatal fall from height accidents, especially on construction sites, persist, underscoring the importance of monitoring and managing worker behaviors to enhance safety. Deep learning showed the possibility of substituting the manual work of safety managers. However, applying detection results to determine compliance with safety regulations has limitations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Safety management; Computer vision; Construction safety; Fall from height; Unsafe behaviors detection