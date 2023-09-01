Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Understanding the consequences of non-punitive sanctions and feedback for nonintentional deviations (i.e., errors) is important to effective safety policy. This study aims to address a lack of research on the effects of punishment and feedback on correcting erroneous behavior in the context of multitasking.



METHOD: A Multi-Attribute Task Battery (MATB-II) was employed to simulate the demands of aviating, an important area of applied safety. Sixty participants were randomly assigned to one of four experimental groups (no intervention, punishment, feedback, punishment + feedback) and asked to perform the MATB-II. Punishment, feedback, and punishment + feedback decreased error and increased performance, with punishment alone having the greatest effect.



RESULTS: The results highlight the need for behavioral consequences or feedback to reduce erroneous behavior.



PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: From an applied perspective, these results have implications for policy and training.

