Calabrese CG, Molesworth BRC, Hatfield J. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 87: 481-487.

(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jsr.2023.09.001

38081719

INTRODUCTION: Understanding the consequences of non-punitive sanctions and feedback for nonintentional deviations (i.e., errors) is important to effective safety policy. This study aims to address a lack of research on the effects of punishment and feedback on correcting erroneous behavior in the context of multitasking.

METHOD: A Multi-Attribute Task Battery (MATB-II) was employed to simulate the demands of aviating, an important area of applied safety. Sixty participants were randomly assigned to one of four experimental groups (no intervention, punishment, feedback, punishment + feedback) and asked to perform the MATB-II. Punishment, feedback, and punishment + feedback decreased error and increased performance, with punishment alone having the greatest effect.

RESULTS: The results highlight the need for behavioral consequences or feedback to reduce erroneous behavior.

PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: From an applied perspective, these results have implications for policy and training.


Language: en

Multitasking; Feedback; Error; Punishment; Restorative justice; Retributive justice

