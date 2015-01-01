Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The aim of this study was to investigate the relationships between functional performance, physical activity level, and depression level with postural control in older adults.



METHODS: Data were collected from 48 community-dwelling subjects aged ≥65 years. As measurement parameters, Sway mobile balance application for postural control, Sit - Stand Test for lower extremity muscle strength, SenseWear armband for physical activity level, Mini-Mental Test for mental status and Beck Depression Inventory (BDI) for depression level were used.



RESULTS: Sway score was positively correlated with total energy expenditure (TEE) (r=0.28, p=0.04) and number of steps (r=0.30, p=0.03) and negatively correlated with BDI (r=-0.33, p=0.03). The BDI score was negatively correlated with all physical activity parameters. While lower extremity strength, which indicates functional performance, showed moderate-good correlation with physical activity parameters, it showed moderate negative correlation with BDI (r=-0.63, p<0.001). Body mass index value positively correlated with TEE (r=0.34, p=0.01).



CONCLUSIONS: The results of this study showed a significant correlation between postural control, physical activity, and depression level. A sufficient level of physical activity is important for the maintenance and improvement of depression level and postural control system. The relationship between physical activity, depression level and postural control should not be ignored in healthy aging.

