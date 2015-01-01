|
Citation
|
Sato Y, Sasaki Y, Takemura H. PeerJ Comput. Sci. 2023; 9: e1641.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, PeerJ)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38077592
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
This article proposes a means of autonomous mobile robot navigation in dense crowds based on predicting pedestrians' future trajectories. The method includes a pedestrian trajectory prediction for a running mobile robot and spatiotemporal path planning for when the path crosses with pedestrians. The predicted trajectories are converted into a time series of cost maps, and the robot achieves smooth navigation without dodging to the right or left in crowds; the path planner does not require a long-term prediction. The results of an evaluation implementing this method in a real robot in a science museum show that the trajectory prediction works. Moreover, the proposed planning's arrival times is 26.4% faster than conventional 2D path planning's arrival time in a simulation of navigation in a crowd of 50 people.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Dynamic environment; Mobile robot; Path planning; Pedestrian trajectory prediction