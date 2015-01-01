SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Brown KL, Lawson KM, Banks DE. Subst. Use Misuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10826084.2023.2287214

38073312

BACKGROUND: Normative perceptions are strongly related to risk behaviors among emerging adults but the role of gender-specific normative perceptions remain unclear.

OBJECTIVES: The current study examined the differential effects of same-gender and gender-neutral normative perceptions on self-reported substance use and sexual risk behavior. College students (n = 389, ages 18-25) reported binge drinking, cannabis use and prescription drug misuse, sexual risk behavior, and the perceived frequency of these behaviors by both the average- and same-gender adult.

RESULTS: Binge drinking was positively associated with same-gender norms only, whereas cannabis use and sexual risk behavior were also positively associated with gender-neutral norms perceptions. For binge drinking only, same-gender norms explained more variance in behavior than gender-neutral norms.

CONCLUSIONS: Findings indicate perceptions of same-gender norms play a particularly important role in binge drinking during this developmental period. Interventions targeting emerging adult risk behavior should include within-group normative perceptions related to demographic and social group characteristics.


gender; Binge drinking; substance use; emerging adults; norms; perceptions; sexual risk behavior

