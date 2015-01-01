Abstract

The destruction of the venerable cathedral of York, and the protracted trial of the incendiary, produced very considerable excitement at the time in England. Not a doubt, existed as to the fact, but his examinations produced an universal conviction on the minds of medical men, that he was a decided monomaniac. We copy from the Medico-Chirurgical Review, the report of the testimony of two of the witnessses examined on the trial.

Language: en