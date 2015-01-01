SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

No Author(s) Listed. The Western journal of the medical and physical sciences 1830; 4(2): 296-306.

Copyright

(Copyright © 1830)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

38080562

PMCID

PMC10463061

Abstract

The destruction of the venerable cathedral of York, and the protracted trial of the incendiary, produced very considerable excitement at the time in England. Not a doubt, existed as to the fact, but his examinations produced an universal conviction on the minds of medical men, that he was a decided monomaniac. We copy from the Medico-Chirurgical Review, the report of the testimony of two of the witnessses examined on the trial.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print