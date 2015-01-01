CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
No Author(s) Listed. The Western journal of the medical and physical sciences 1830; 4(2): 296-306.
Copyright
(Copyright © 1830)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
38080562
PMCID
Abstract
The destruction of the venerable cathedral of York, and the protracted trial of the incendiary, produced very considerable excitement at the time in England. Not a doubt, existed as to the fact, but his examinations produced an universal conviction on the minds of medical men, that he was a decided monomaniac. We copy from the Medico-Chirurgical Review, the report of the testimony of two of the witnessses examined on the trial.
Language: en