Abstract

Freon is widely used in daily life, which is usually absorbed through the respiratory tract and causes clinical manifestations mainly in the cardiovascular system and neurological damage. Now, we analyze the clinical data, diagnosis, treatment and prognosis of two cases of freon poisoning in Affiliated Dongyang People's Hospital of Wenzhou Medical University to improve the clinicians' understanding of freon poisoning and to avoid missed diagnosis and misdiagnosis.

Language: zh