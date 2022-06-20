|
Zhu XH, Ren E, Yu MJ, Zhou YJ, Shen LW, Hu ZY. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2023; 41(11): 856-858.
38073217
This article analyzed the clinical data and on-site occupational health survey results of a patient with occupational acute methyl acetate poisoning in Zhejiang. Based on the pathways of methyl acetate poisoning and the characteristics of target organ damage, diagnosis and treatment experience were summarized, providing reference for the diagnosis and treatment of occupational acute methyl acetate poisoning and occupational health monitoring of methyl acetate.
Poisoning; Acute poisoning; Acidosis; Methyl acetate; Visual impairment