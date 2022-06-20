SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhu XH, Ren E, Yu MJ, Zhou YJ, Shen LW, Hu ZY. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2023; 41(11): 856-858.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Tianjin shi lao dong wei sheng yan jiu suo)

DOI

10.3760/cma.j.cn121094-20220620-00332

PMID

38073217

Abstract

This article analyzed the clinical data and on-site occupational health survey results of a patient with occupational acute methyl acetate poisoning in Zhejiang. Based on the pathways of methyl acetate poisoning and the characteristics of target organ damage, diagnosis and treatment experience were summarized, providing reference for the diagnosis and treatment of occupational acute methyl acetate poisoning and occupational health monitoring of methyl acetate.


Language: zh

Keywords

Poisoning; Acute poisoning; Acidosis; Methyl acetate; Visual impairment

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print