Braitman AL, Ayala Guzman R, Strowger M, Shipley JL, Glenn DJ, Junkin E, Whiteside A, Lau-Barraco C. Alcohol (Hanover) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
38085122
BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has been linked to stress, anxiety, and depression among college students, with heightened distress tied to greater drinking for some individuals. Emerging research suggests that these associations may differ across race, but few studies use adequate samples to examine this, particularly among college students, an at-risk population for both heavy drinking and mental distress. Specifically, pandemic-related stressors and mental distress may be higher among Black students than White students. The current study examined: (1) whether mental distress cross-sectionally mediates the association between pandemic-specific stressors and drinking and (2) whether race (Black or White) moderates these associations.
COVID-19 pandemic; college drinking; mental distress; racial disparities