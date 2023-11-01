|
Myran DT, Gaudreault A, McCarthy SDS, Pugliese M, Tanuseputro P, Finkelstein Y. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2023; 76: 185-192.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
38086185
OBJECTIVES: The impact of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on unintentional pediatric poisonings is unclear. We examined changes in emergency department (ED) visits and hospitalizations for poisonings before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. We compared changes in cannabis vs non-cannabis poisoning events given the recent legalization of cannabis in October 2018 and cannabis edibles in January 2020. STUDY DESIGN: Interrupted time-series (ITS) analyses of changes in population-level ED visits and hospitalizations for poisonings in children aged 0-9 years in Ontario, Canada (annual population of 1.4 million children), over two time periods: pre-pandemic (January 2010-March 2020) and pandemic (April 2020-December 2021).
Children; Pediatrics; Poisoning; cannabis; COVID-19; Legalization