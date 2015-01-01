Abstract

Fatigue is the one of major causes of traffic accidents. Causes of driver fatigue can be divided into physical factors such as lack of sleep, long duration of driving, and a large amount of driving maneuvers, and mental factors such as recognition of traffic scenes to need to drive. Among those factors, a lot of studies on fatigue of drivers focused on the lack of sleep, and long duration of driving and induction of fatigue. However, little attention has been paid to the amount of driving maneuvers and recognition of traffic scenes on the induction of fatigue of drivers even both mental and physical factor related to driving. In this study, we created different traffic scenarios in terms of tuning traffic density and/or driving area to control the amount of driving maneuvers and recognition of traffic environment, and we evaluate the theta and alpha band EEG responses which are known to the one of biological index reflecting fatigue to investigate drivers' fatigue by driving in such different traffic condition.

Language: en