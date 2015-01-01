Abstract

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) is one of the leading causes of sensorimotor deficits in adults and often results in balance impairments. Two types of postural mechanisms are employed to achieve balance during perturbations: Anticipatory Postural Adjustments (APA) and Compensatory Postural Adjustments (CPA). People with TBI have reduced APA/CPA responses due to sensory-motor deficits from the injury. The objective of this feasibility study was to evaluate a Perturbation-based Balance Training program with visual cues (PBTvc) to target both APA/CPA responses to improve balance. The evaluation included biomechanical (reactive balance during random perturbation) and functional (Berg Balance Scale, Timed Up and Go and Falls Efficacy Scale) metrics. Preliminary data is presented for two participants with chronic TBI who received 16 sessions of PBTvc. The results show an improved range of trunk oscillation and time to stability during random perturbation tasks with corresponding improvements in Berg Balance Scale, Timed Up & Go, and Falls Efficacy Scale. The results suggest that PBTvc has the potential to improve APA/CPA mechanisms for functional recovery.Clinical Relevance- Preliminary data provides initial evidence for PBTvc as a therapeutic intervention for balance rehabilitation in adults with TBI.

Language: en