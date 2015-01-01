SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Mishra AK, Chappell MJ, Emerson S, Skubic M. Annu. Int. Conf. IEEE Eng. Med. Biol. Soc. 2023; 2023: 1-4.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers))

DOI

10.1109/EMBC40787.2023.10341127

PMID

38082830

Abstract

Nursing notes in Electronic Health Records (EHR) contain critical health information, including fall risk factors. However, an exploration of fall risk prediction using nursing notes is not well examined. In this study, we explored deep learning architectures to predict fall risk in older adults using text in nursing notes and medications in the EHR. EHR predictor data and fall events outcome data were obtained from 162 older adults living at TigerPlace, a senior living facility located in Columbia, MO. We used pre-trained BioWordVec embeddings to represent the words in the clinical notes and medications and trained multiple recurrent neural network-based natural language processing models to predict future fall events. Our final model predicted falls with an accuracy of 0.81, a sensitivity of 0.75, a specificity of 0.83, and an F1 score of 0.82. This preliminary exploratory analysis provides supporting evidence that fall risk can be predicted from clinical notes and medications. Future studies will utilize additional data modalities available in the EHR to potentially improve fall risk prediction from EHR data.


Language: en
