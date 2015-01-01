Abstract

Falls occur frequently in daily life and the damage to the body is irreversible. Therefore, it is crucial to implement timely and effective warning and protection systems for falls to minimize the damage caused by falls. Currently, the fall warning algorithm has shortcomings such as low recognition rates for falls and fall-risk movements and insufficient lead-time, the time before the subject impacts the floor, making it difficult for falling protection devices to function effectively. In this study, a multi-scale falls warning algorithm based on offset displacement is built, and a hip protection system is designed. The performance of the algorithm and the system is validated using 150 falling and 500 fall-risk actions from 10 volunteers. The results showed that the recognition accuracy for falling actions is 98.7% and the recognition accuracy for fall-risk actions is 99.4%, with an average lead-time of 402ms. The protection rate for falling movements reached 98.7%. This proposed algorithm and hip protection system have the potential to be applied in elderly communities, hospitals, and homes to reduce the damage caused by falls.Clinical Relevance- This study provides important reference for clinicians in analyzing fall behaviors to patients at risk of falls in clinical settings, offering valuable technical support for ensuring the safety of patients in danger of falling. It also contributes to further promoting the development of falling-prevention medical devices.

