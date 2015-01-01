Abstract

Recent research of our group indicated that erroneous feedback processing can not only be detected via established correlates in the electroencephalogram (EEG) for discrete stimuli, but also arises as modulations of the brain signals when faced with a continuous and periodic error signal. However, limitations in our previous paradigm prevented a definitive statement on the error signal as the exclusive source of the modulations, as well as on the connection between the observed error-related negativity (ERN)-like and error positivity (P(e))-like continuous correlates. Within a new paradigm involving EEG recordings of 10 participants, we disentangled modulation sources, substantiating our hypothesis that the observed periodicity arises primarily due to feedback processing. Further, we provide evidence that the continuous ERN- and P(e)-like potentials are locked to separate phases in the error signal, rather than time-locked to a shared event, indicating that both potentials arise independently of one another.

Language: en