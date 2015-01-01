SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ivanova E, Pena-Perez N, Eden J, Yip Y, Burdet E. Annu. Int. Conf. IEEE Eng. Med. Biol. Soc. 2023; 2023: 1-5.

(Copyright © 2023, IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers))

10.1109/EMBC40787.2023.10340983

38083127

In robots for motor rehabilitation and sports training, haptic assistance typically provides both mechanical guidance and task-relevant information. With the natural human tendency to minimise metabolic cost, mechanical guidance may however prevent efficient short term learning and retention. In this work, we explore the effect of providing haptic feedback to the not active hand during a tracking task. We test four types of haptic feedback: task- or error-related information, no information and irrelevant information. The results show that feedback provided to the hand not carrying out the tracking task did not improve task performance. However, irrelevant information to the task worsened performance, and negatively influenced the participants' perception of helpfulness, assistance, likability and predictability.


Language: en
