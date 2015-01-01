Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls impact over 25% of older adults annually, making fall prevention a critical public health focus. We aimed to develop and validate a machine learning-based prediction model for serious fall-related injuries (FRIs) among community-dwelling older adults, incorporating various medication factors.



METHODS: Utilizing annual national patient sample data, we segmented outpatient older adults without FRIs in the preceding three months into development and validation cohorts based on data from 2018 and 2019, respectively. The outcome of interest was serious FRIs, which we defined operationally as incidents necessitating an emergency department visit or hospital admission, identified by the diagnostic codes of injuries that are likely associated with falls. We developed four machine-learning models (light gradient boosting machine, Catboost, eXtreme Gradient Boosting, and Random forest), along with a logistic regression model as a reference.



RESULTS: In both cohorts, FRIs leading to hospitalization/emergency department visits occurred in approximately 2% of patients. After selecting features from initial set of 187, we retained 26, with 15 of them being medication-related. Catboost emerged as the top model, with area under the receiver operating characteristic of 0.700, along with sensitivity and specificity rates around 65%. The high-risk group showed more than threefold greater risk of FRIs than the low-risk group, and model interpretations aligned with clinical intuition.



CONCLUSION: We developed and validated an explainable machine-learning model for predicting serious FRIs in community-dwelling older adults. With prospective validation, this model could facilitate targeted fall prevention strategies in primary care or community-pharmacy settings.

