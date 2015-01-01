Abstract

[[Sandplay therapy is a nonverbal, therapeutic intervention that makes use of a sandbox, toy figures, and sometimes water, to create scenes of miniature worlds that reflect a person's inner thoughts, struggles, and concerns.]]



BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: Loneliness is detrimental to mental health, with university students at higher risk of feeling lonely than other population groups. The mental health of college students is a hot topic at present. Despite numerous studies exploring interventions for loneliness among university students. However, little research has explored early psychological manifestations of university students with different levels of loneliness. Despite numerous studies exploring interventions for loneliness among university students, little research has explored early psychological manifestations of university students with different levels of loneliness. Initial sandplay is a good tool to reveal psychological activity. Therefore, our study aims to explore the characteristics of initial sandplay application among university students with different levels of loneliness.



METHODS: We recruited 60 volunteers from a university to perform a sandplay experiment from January to April 2021. The UCLA Loneliness Scale measured the levels of loneliness. These 60 participants were divided into the experimental group (n = 30) and control group (n = 30) according to their levels of loneliness. The experimental group included participants with a scale score of more than 44. Other participants with a scale score of less than 44 belong to the control group. We recorded their sandplay artwork and statistically analyzed it by the Sandplay Process Record Form. Group comparisons were performed using the t-test or Wilcoxon rank-sum test for continuous variables, and the chi-square test or Fisher's exact test for categorical variables. The logistic regression analysis by forward stepwise method was conducted to analyze the sandplay theme features for loneliness.



RESULTS: Regarding the sandplay tools, the experimental group used fewer transportation tools (t=-3.608, p < 0.01) and more natural elements (t = 2.176, p < 0.05) than the control group. Moreover, the experimental group created more natural scenes (χ(2) = 4.310, p < 0.05) and used less of the lower left (χ(2) = 4.593, p < 0.05) and lower right (χ(2) = 5.934, p < 0.05) spaces. With regards to sand changes, the experimental group was less likely than the control group to make substantial changes (χ(2) = 5.711, p < 0.05) and more likely to make almost no changes (χ(2) = 4.022, p < 0.05). In terms of the themes, the experimental group was more likely to exhibit sandplay artwork themes of emptiness (χ(2) = 8.864, p < 0.05) and neglect (χ(2) = 6.667, p < 0.05), and less likely to show themes of energy (χ(2) = 5.079, p < 0.05). In the logistic regression analysis of the sandplay themes, emptiness (OR = 5.714, 95%CI: 1.724-18.944, p = 0.003) and neglect (OR = 7.000, 95%CI: 1.381-35.479, p = 0.010) were demonstrated a nominal association with high levels of loneliness among both groups (F = 16.091, p < 0.01, ΔR(2) = 0.193), but failed to pass the Bonferroni testing correction (p threshold < 0.0025).



CONCLUSION: University students with higher degree of loneliness do not like to drastic changes and prefer to use natural elements in element selection, while the control group likes to drastic changes and prefers to use transportation tools in element selection. Regression analysis of sandplay theme features revealed emptines and neglect may as significant associated factors for loneliness. We propose sandplay characteristics can help identify university students with different levels of loneliness during psychological evaluations. Therefore, it is important that the school and healthcare systems assist college students in identifying the loneliness through initial sandplay and carrying on the necessary psychological counseling to the lonely student population.

