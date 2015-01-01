SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Stevens GJ, Sperandei S, Carter GL, Munasinghe S, Hammond TE, Gunja N, de la Riva A, Brakoulias V, Page A. Br. J. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Royal College of Psychiatry)

DOI

10.1192/bjp.2023.152

PMID

38083861

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hospital-treated self-harm is common and costly, and is associated with repeated self-harm and suicide. AIMS: To investigate the effectiveness of a brief contact intervention delivered via short message service (SMS) text messages in reducing hospital-treated self-harm re-presentations in three hospitals in Sydney (2017-2019), Australia. Trial registration number: ACTRN12617000607370.

METHOD: A randomised controlled trial with parallel arms allocated 804 participants presenting with self-harm, stratified by previous self-harm, to a control condition of treatment as usual (TAU) (n = 431) or an intervention condition of nine automated SMS contacts (plus TAU) (n = 373), over 12 months following the index self-harm episode. The primary outcomes were (a) repeat self-harm event rate (number of self-harm events per person per year) at 6-, 12- and 24-month follow-up and (b) the time to first repeat at 24-month follow-up.

RESULTS: The event rate for self-harm repetition was lower for the SMS compared with TAU group at 6 months (IRR = 0.79, 95% CI 0.61-1.01), 12 months (IRR = 0.78, 95% CI 0.64-0.95) and 24 months (IRR = 0.78, 95% CI 0.66-0.91). There was no difference between the SMS and TAU groups in the time to first repeat self-harm event over 24 months (HR = 0.96, 95% CI 0.72-1.26). There were four suicides in the TAU group and none in the SMS group.

CONCLUSIONS: The 22% reduction in repetition of hospital-treated self-harm was clinically meaningful. SMS text messages are an inexpensive, scalable and universal intervention that can be used in hospital-treated self-harm populations but further work is needed to establish efficacy and cost-effectiveness across settings.


Language: en

Keywords

prevention; Self-harm; randomised controlled trial; aftercare; out-patient treatment

