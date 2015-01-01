Abstract

STUDY BACKGROUND: Gender-based violence is a global concern. The perinatal period is a crucial time for early identification of the harmful impact of violence on the well-being of both mothers and infants. However, it has been observed that many women choose not to disclose their experiences to their healthcare providers.



PURPOSE: To gain insight into this issue, a study was conducted to explore the perspectives of both survivors and healthcare providers regarding the barriers to disclosure.



METHODS: Through the utilization of a thematic analysis approach, a total of 28 interviews were conducted, involving 12 survivors and 16 healthcare providers.



RESULTS: Data analysis revealed barriers to disclosure at the individual, community, and healthcare system levels.



CONCLUSION: Health-care providers have a pivotal role in creating an atmosphere where women are encouraged to break the silence and a paradigm shift in the health system approach towards GBV is necessary.

Language: en