BACKGROUND: Adolescent girls whose families experience poverty are more vulnerable to psychopathology, and it is vital to investigate biopsychosocial factors contributing to mental health functioning.



OBJECTIVE: To test associations between prenatal exposure to substances, intergenerational maltreatment, and adolescent mental health symptoms. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Baseline data were used from a randomized controlled trial testing the efficacy of Interpersonal Psychotherapy (IPT-A) for depression among girls with and without maltreatment exposure. Adolescents (Aged 13-16; 63.5 % Black/African-American, 21.0 % White, 15.57 % other racial identity; 12.57 % Latina/x) were recruited from families experiencing financial adversity (income <200 % poverty threshold).



METHODS: Adolescent maltreatment status was determined by using multiple sources (child protective service records, parental report, and adolescent report). Mothers reported on prenatal substance exposure, experiences of maltreatment in their own childhood, and rated adolescent internalizing and externalizing symptoms. Latent Class Analysis was used to determine common patterns of prenatal substance exposure (tobacco, alcohol, marijuana, and cocaine). Structural Equation Modeling was used to evaluate associations between maltreatment in two generations, prenatal exposure to substances, and adolescent mental health symptoms.



RESULTS: Two profiles of prenatal substance exposure emerged: one typified by low substance exposure (92.8 %), and one with moderate to high substance exposure (7.2 %). Both prenatal substance exposure and maternal history of maltreatment were associated with adolescent maltreatment, which in turn, was associated with greater adolescent externalizing symptoms. Parental history of maltreatment was directly associated with greater adolescent internalizing symptoms.



CONCLUSION: Prenatal exposure to substances and intergenerational maltreatment each confer risk for mental health symptoms in adolescent girls.

