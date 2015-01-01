Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The 40th National Poison Data System Annual Report from America's Poison Centers is published in this issue of Clinical Toxicology. This Commentary will focus on changes that have occurred over the years and emerging trends while highlighting some of the strengths and weaknesses of the system.



FORTY YEARS OF NATIONAL POISON DATA SYSTEM ANNUAL REPORTS: The National Poison Data System now receives poison exposure data from all 50 states and territories of the United States, representing all levels of care and medical outcomes, and is collected in near real-time. The 2022 report is double in size from the 1983 report and shows changes in the distribution of exposure substances and at least a doubling in the percentage of calls from a health care facility, intentional exposures, and fatalities. There was also a more modest increase in cases managed in a health care facility, and a 40% drop in the percentage of cases managed in those under age 6. While total reported poison center cases have been decreasing since 2008, cases with more serious medical outcomes have steadily increased. To address the decline in the total number of less serious cases, an online tool was initiated for consumers to obtain simple individualized poisoning recommendations as an alternative to directly contacting a poison center.



FENTANYL EXPOSURES AND TISSUE CONCENTRATIONS: Fentanyl exposures reported to the National Poison Data System have increased rapidly since 2019, driven by non-prescription fentanyl. Reporting of this was facilitated by the granularity of the generic coding schema and the ability to develop new generic codes rapidly, unlike some other national data sets. Total fentanyl exposures and those with more serious outcomes show a good correlation with national data on fentanyl deaths, demonstrating the ability of the National Poison Data System to function as a surveillance tool. Fentanyl concentrations reported to the National Poison Data System Fatality module showed antemortem concentrations to be slightly lower than postmortem concentrations, little difference between postmortem peripheral and central concentrations, and single substance concentrations slightly higher than cases with multiple substances.



STRENGTHS AND WEAKNESSES: Strengths include the breadth of the database, granularity, contemporaneous data collection, near-real-time data submission allowing for automated toxicosurveillance activities, ability to rapidly activate emergency product codes for emerging situations, a robust web-based query tool, mapping of generic codes and clinical effects to other data dictionaries, and review by toxicologists of fatalities to assign a relative contribution. Weaknesses include voluntarily reported, non-verified exposures, interpreting reported medical outcomes (non-toxic and fatalities), lag-time in collecting data on new therapeutic modalities, and mortality data varying from that reported by other sources.



CONCLUSION: Poison center data gives a robust, reproducible image of the populations that utilize poison center resources and seems to mirror trends noted from other data sources. This supports the continued need for poison centers in the information age to support the management of patients potentially exposed to poisons and those who are more severely poisoned.

