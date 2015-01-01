|
Opazo-Garcia C, Cardozo-Sanchez C, Moya-Salazar J, Gómez-Fett ME, Edwards-Toro F, Gálvez-Bravo F, Elgue-Idoyaga N, Contreras-Pulache H. Dent. Traumatol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38084787
BACKGROUND/AIMS: Athletes are susceptible to oral injuries. To reduce the incidence and severity of oral trauma, a custom-made mouthguard, a device positioned in the mouth to prevent damage to teeth and surrounding structures, is recommended. In field hockey, according to the international rules of this sport, using mouthguards is not mandatory, but it is recommended to wear them at all times while practicing this discipline. We aimed to determine characteristics and differences regarding mouthguard usage among field hockey players from different countries participating in the XII ODESUR Games.
prevention; contact sports; mouthguard; orofacial trauma; sports injuries