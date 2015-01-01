Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIMS: Athletes are susceptible to oral injuries. To reduce the incidence and severity of oral trauma, a custom-made mouthguard, a device positioned in the mouth to prevent damage to teeth and surrounding structures, is recommended. In field hockey, according to the international rules of this sport, using mouthguards is not mandatory, but it is recommended to wear them at all times while practicing this discipline. We aimed to determine characteristics and differences regarding mouthguard usage among field hockey players from different countries participating in the XII ODESUR Games.



METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional study that included 78 voluntary hockey athletes that met the inclusion criteria. The questionnaire used was validated by Panam Sports, collecting information on the type of mouthguard (custom-made or prefabricated), and the time of use of the mouthguard (range of 5 years).



RESULTS: Of the total number of athletes, 96% used mouthguards, of which 64% were custom-made type, and 32% were prefabricated (p < .001). Custom-made mouthguards were used by 100%, 89%, and 64% of athletes in Argentina, Chile, and Peru, respectively, while only 40% of athletes in Paraguay and Uruguay used them. It has also been observed that more than 50% of the individuals have not controlled and replaced their intraoral devices for more than 10 years.



CONCLUSIONS: Our results reveal a problem with a public health dimension and thus invite the standardization of guidelines with an educational approach to promoting and adopting good sports practices. This report is the first on using mouthguards in high-performance athletes during an international multisport event.

