Abstract

OBJECTIVE: In the event of a disaster, the chain of command and communication of each relevant agency is important. In this study, a chronological record creation system using voice AI (V-CRS) was developed, and an experiment was conducted to determine whether the obtained information could be quickly and easily summarized in chronological order.



METHODS: After a lecture by Japanese Disaster Medical Assistant (DMAT) Team members and 8 medical clerks on how to use the developed tool, a comparison experiment was conducted between manual input and V-CRS utilization of the time to compile disaster information.



RESULTS: Results proved that V-CRS can collect information gathered at headquarters more quickly than handwriting. It was also suggested that even medical clerks who have never been trained to record information during disasters could record information at the same speed as trained DMAT personnel.



CONCLUSION: V-CRS can transcribe audio information even in situations where technical terms and physical units must be recorded, such as radiation disasters. It has been proven that anyone can quickly organize information using this method, to some extent.

