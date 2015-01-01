|
Tsujiguchi T, Imai M, Kimura S, Koiwa T, Naraoka M, Hanada H, Yamanouchi K, Kashiwakura I, Ito K. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2023; 17: e560.
(Copyright © 2023, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
38083851
OBJECTIVE: In the event of a disaster, the chain of command and communication of each relevant agency is important. In this study, a chronological record creation system using voice AI (V-CRS) was developed, and an experiment was conducted to determine whether the obtained information could be quickly and easily summarized in chronological order.
Language: en
communication; disaster medicine; decision making; emergency preparedness; emergency responders; organizational