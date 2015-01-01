Abstract

This article explores the increasing impact of natural disasters on healthcare leadership and disaster preparedness, particularly in Fort McMurray, Alberta. It underscores the importance of building disaster resilience in healthcare, distinguishing between emergencies, disasters, and catastrophes, and advocating for a multi-dimensional resilience approach. The need for robust electronic communication channels and comprehensive family-oriented evacuation plans, considering family and pet safety, is emphasized. The protection of vulnerable patients, the importance of resilient healthcare infrastructure, and dedicated protective equipment for first responders are also discussed. The article highlights the critical role of government support in flood prevention and disaster preparedness. Through the experiences of Fort McMurray, the article demonstrates the necessity of comprehensive disaster planning and the crucial role of healthcare systems in rapid recovery and adaptation in the face of disasters. It aims to contribute to an improved understanding and strategies for managing such critical situations in the future.

