Rostamzadeh S, Abouhossein A, Vosoughi S, Gendeshmin SB, Yarahmadi R. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38083847
BACKGROUND: This study examines which one of the heart rate variability (HRV) and morphologic variability (MV) metrics may have the highest accuracy in different stress detection during real-world driving. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This cross-sectional study was carried out among 93 intercity mini-bus male drivers aged 22-67 years. Trillium 5000 Holter Recorder and GARMIN Virb Elite camera were used to determine heart rate and vehicle speed measurements along the path, respectively. We have considered the HRV and MV metrics of ECG signals including mean RR interval (mRR), mean heart rate (mHR), normalized low-frequency spectrum (nLF), normalized high-frequency spectrum (nHF), normalized very low-frequency spectrum (nVLF), a difference of normalized low-frequency spectrum and normalized high-frequency spectrum (dLFHF), and sympathovagal balance index (SVI).
Driving; Heart rate variability (HRV); Mental Stress; Morphologic Variability (MV)