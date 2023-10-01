Abstract

PURPOSE: Rape occurs at high rates in South Sudan and Kakuma refugee camps, a region characterized by armed conflict, gender inequity, and economic crisis. To date, we know little about how to prevent rape in this region of the world. As such, the purpose of this study was to examine outcomes of Empowerment Transformation Training (ETT) (an adapted empowerment self-defense program; empowerment self-defense) among female participants in South Sudan and the Kakuma refugee camp.



METHODS: Schools were assigned to the treatment (ETT) condition (n = 7) or control (life skills) condition (n = 9) and used as the unit of analysis given the cluster-randomized design. Female participants anonymously completed a baseline (T1) and 12-month follow-up (T2) paper and pencil survey.



RESULTS: Annual rape victimization rates decreased from 10.7% to 5.5% in the ETT schools (risk ratio [RR] = 0.51); there was no change in the control schools (10.0%-9.0%). Empowerment Transformation Training (ETT) schools had increased confidence at T2 (T1: 42.4%; T2: 75.4%; RR = 1.79) and greater rates of confidence at T2 compared to control schools (54.3%; RR = 1.39). Knowledge of effective self-defense strategies (T2) was greater for ETT schools (47.4%) compared to control schools (30.1%) (RR = 1.57).



DISCUSSION: The ETT program reduced rates of rape, increased confidence, disclosures of rape (among victims), and knowledge of effective self-defense strategies. Empowerment self-defense programs are a critical component to rape prevention across global communities, including those characterized by armed conflict, gender inequity, and economic crisis.

Language: en