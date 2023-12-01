Abstract

BACKGROUND: We aimed to examine the influence of gender on serum trace elements and minerals levels in depression, as well as the impact of suicidal ideation (SI) on these gender dimorphisms.



METHODS: A total of 260 unmedicated patients with a current major depressive episode were enrolled. The Beck Scale for Suicide Ideation was utilized to evaluate SI. The serum levels of copper, zinc, iron, calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium were quantified.



RESULTS: Within the non-SI (NSI) group, females exhibited higher levels of copper (p = 0.001) and phosphorus (p = 0.008), and lower levels of zinc (p = 0.022) and calcium (p = 0.008) compared to males. Conversely, no discernible gender disparities were observed in the SI group (all p > 0.05). Also, no group differences in these trace elements/minerals were observed between the SI and NSI groups (all p > 0.05). Notably, serum iron levels exhibited a significant group-by-sex interaction effect (p = 0.024). Further analysis revealed that iron levels were higher in the SI group than in the NSI group among females (p = 0.048), but lower in females than in males within the NSI group (p < 0.001). Moreover, a positive association between the fourth quantile of serum iron and SI was detected in females (odds ratio [OR] = 2.88, 95 % confidence interval [CI]: 1.08-8.11).



CONCLUSIONS: Gender effects on serum trace element/mineral levels were different in depressed patients with and without SI. Female patients were susceptible to SI when serum iron was at the upper end of normal.

Language: en