Abstract

We have a firearm public health crisis in the United States, with firearm injuries being the leading cause of death in children. The state of pediatric firearm violence will be summarized through a synopsis of an expert panel of pediatric-focused advanced practice registered nurses. A review of related statistics, policy initiatives, programs, screening tools, and resources to support providers to intervene with patients, parents, and caregivers is summarized. Strategies to identify and intervene with all youth and families are described. All pediatric providers must take action against pediatric firearm violence and work to develop care strategies and health policy changes to combat this growing epidemic.

