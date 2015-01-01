Abstract

This paper aims to contribute to the knowledge base about the lives of individuals who experience incarceration in the U.S. in order to advance post-release intervention services. Research has shown that among the millions of Americans who cycle through prisons and jails each year, the majority are poor, in poor health, living in contexts of chronic violence, often with mental illness, and more than half are people of color. Of particular concern for this population are high rates of trauma exposure and PTSD, though the research in this area is underdeveloped, particularly for men. Using survey data gathered during a large (n = 1,516, 90% male) multi-state randomized control trial of a reentry intervention, this study used latent class analysis (LCA) to explore types and timing of trauma exposures across the life course. LCA has been found to be an effective statistical tool in intervention research for identifying high-risk groups and for informing the tailoring of interventions. This study found three latent classes: 1) Lifetime Interpersonal Polyvictimization, 2) Lifetime Environmental Exposures, and 3) Low Exposure. About one third of the sample fell within each class. Study findings indicate that not only should trauma-informed and trauma-specific interventions be the norm in reentry services, including for men, but that these interventions should target both individual and environmental factors.

