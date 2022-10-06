Abstract

School violence comprises a broad spectrum of physical, psychological, and sexual acts that impact children and adolescents physically, psychologically, and academically. The aim of this article is to provide a scoping review of school violence in Saudi Arabia. The adversities of school violence and related forensic, legal, and social aspects from a Saudi Arabian perspective are discussed. The articles were extracted through the Medline, Embase, and Web of Science databases in a comprehensive criteria-based search strategy using relevant MeSH terms to identify papers related to school violence in Saudi Arabia from inception to October 6, 2022, and a total of 14 studies have been extracted and discussed. There were indicates that male students tend to engage in physical violence while females tend to engage in verbal violence. The consequences included having a significant impact on students' mental wellbeing, followed by a decrease in academic performance. Therefore, this study will identify the risk factors and present the preventive methods that can guide local institutions to establish new policies to increase awareness and implement culturally acceptable, community-based programs against school violence in Saudi Arabia.

Language: en