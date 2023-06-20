Abstract

Correction to: Molecular Psychiatry https://doi.org/10.1038/s41380-023-02124-w, published online 20 June 2023



In this article the statement in the Funding information section was incorrectly given as 'This study was financially supported by the National Nature Science Foundation of China (Grant NO.81771446 to QW), Chinese National Programs for Brain Science and Brain-like Intelligence Technology-China Depression Cohort Study (2021ZD0200700 to QW), and Science and Technology Project of Sichuan Province (2023YFS0030 to QW).' and should have read 'This study was financially supported by the National Nature Science Foundation of China (Grant No. 82171499 to QW), Science and Technology Project of Sichuan Province (2023YFS0030 to QW) and Chinese National Programs for Brain Science and Brain-like Intelligence Technology-China Depression Cohort Study (2021ZD0200700 to QW).'

