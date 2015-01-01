|
Sharpley CF, Arnold WM, Christie DRH, Bitsika V. Psychooncology 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
38085131
OBJECTIVES: Prostate cancer (PCa) patients often experience depression. One possible buffer against stress-related depression is psychological resilience (PR), which has been described as heterogeneous in structure, like major depressive disorder (MDD). Although both of these constructs are central to understanding and assisting distressed PCa patients, no data have been reported on how they connect via network arrays at a component and symptom level. Such information has the potential to inform clinical practice with depressed PCa patients.
resilience; depression; cancer; network; oncology; prostate