Tadesse B, Kibret H, Heluf H, Mesfin S, Alemu Y. SAGE Open Med. 2023; 11: e20503121231216603.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
38084292
INTRODUCTION: Pesticides are frequently used by plant cultivars to control pests that could affect yield. Although many local farmers in Eastern Ethiopia use organophosphate insecticides extensively for the production of khat, the pattern and treatment outcome of acute poisoning of these organophosphates has been poorly quantified and reported in this region. MATERIALS AND METHOD: A cross-sectional study design was employed at two public hospitals found in Harari region, Ethiopia. The data were collected through face-to-face interviews and card review, then analyzed with SPSS version 20. Pearson's Chi-square test was used to compare independent variables with the treatment outcome. Statistical significance is defined at 95% confidence interval of odds ratio not including 1 or p < 0.05.
Language: en
Acute poisoning; organophosphate; treatment outcome; Harar; khat; pesticide