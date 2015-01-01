Abstract

PURPOSE: Mental disorders remain the leading causes of disability worldwide. We aimed to determine the burden and trends of mental disorders in China from 1990 to 2019.



METHODS: The incidence, prevalence, and disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) of mental disorders at national level of China were examined by age, sex, and subcategories. Temporal trends in the age-standardized rates for incidence, prevalence, and DALYs were assessed by the average annual percentage change (AAPC). All estimates are presented as numbers and age-standardized rates, with 95% uncertainty intervals (UIs).



RESULTS: The number of incident cases due to mental disorders increased from 42.90 million to 52.72 million, the number of prevalent cases increased from 132.63 million to 160.16 million, and the number of DALYs increased from 15.64 million to 20.29 million during 1990-2019. Decreasing trends were observed in the age-standardized rates for incidence, prevalence and DALYs. Anxiety and depressive disorders were more frequent in women, while ADHD, conduct disorder, and autism spectrum disorders were more common in men. Compared with 1990, the age-specific incidence rates were higher in individuals under 14 years and over 55 years, whereas rates were lower in those aged 15-49 years in 2019.



CONCLUSION: The number of incident cases, prevalent cases, and DALYs due to mental disorders gradually increased in China from 1990 to 2019. Anxiety and depressive disorders were the leading causes of burden due to mental disorders, which affected women more than men. Mental disorders deserve greater attention in health policy decision making.

