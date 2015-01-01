Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Older adults with cervical spinal cord injury (CSCI) often have a poor prognosis due to the high number of complications, decreased motivation to rehabilitation, and poor response to treatment. This study aimed to investigate the characteristics of CSCI in Japanese older adults and examined the factors influencing their discharge home.



METHODS: In this retrospective cohort study, we extracted data on consecutive cases with CSCI between 2005 and 2020 from the study hospital's database. Patients over 65 years old who were admitted to the hospital within 14 days of injury were selected. A univariate analysis was performed between the home discharge and out-of-home discharge groups. In addition, binary logistic regression analysis of admission findings and patient background was performed to examine independent factors influencing home discharge.



RESULTS: Of the 219 patients included, 90 (41.1%) were eventually discharged to home. Comparing home discharge and out-of-home discharge groups revealed significant differences in age at injury, length of hospital stay, neurological level of injury (NLI), percentage of American Spinal Injury Association (ASIA) Impairment Scale (AIS: A), percentage of living alone, ASIA motor score (AMS), and Spinal Cord Independence Measure (SCIM) at initial visit and discharge. Binary logistic regression analysis revealed that old age (over 75 years old) at injury (odds ratio [OR]: 0.31, 95% CI: 0.16-0.60, P<.001), living alone (OR: 0.22, 95% CI: 0.03-0.42, P<.01), high level of injury (i.e., NLI: C1-4; OR: 0.22, 95% CI: 0.09-0.53, P<.0001), and percentage of AIS: A at admission (OR: 0.09, 95% CI: 0.04-0.24, P<.001) were independent factors that influenced home discharge.



CONCLUSIONS: More than 50% older adults with CSCI were discharged to a place other than their own home. Age, percentage of AIS: A, living alone, and high level of injury at admission were independent factors that influenced home discharge.

