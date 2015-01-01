Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The vehicular traffic in the cities is becoming more complex in developing countries like India due to the rising population and rapid urbanization. With the annually increasing road accidents, a study on the effective safety assessment of heterogeneous traffic conditions is needed. The study aims to evaluate the safety of heterogeneous traffic by spotting the critical conflicts with respect to the speed of the involved vehicles.



METHODS: The current study proposed Critical Following Speed instead of using a single threshold value for safety assessment in mixed traffic. Critical Following Speed was proposed by comparing the stopping and the available distances between the involved vehicles and used to identify the critical conflicts. With this, the study uses the speeds of both the leading and the following vehicles to judge the nature of the conflict. Three unsignalized four-legged intersections (S-1, S-2, and S-3) and two straight road sections (S-4 and S-5) were selected as the study area in Trichy, India. Post Encroachment Time (PET) and Time to Collison (TTC) were used as surrogate indicators to assess the crossing or merging and rear-end conflicts, respectively.



RESULTS: The average PET and TTC values were between 1.25 and 1.73 s in the study locations. The overall percentage of critical conflicts indicated the non-safer crossing and merging maneuvers in three locations. The other two locations were experiencing safe rear-end conflicts, as the percentages of critical conflicts were below 4%. Various combinations of leading and following vehicle types were examined for the contribution of critical conflicts. The proposed methodology was validated with the 4-year accident data and a good relation was obtained.



CONCLUSIONS: Fast-moving vehicles were responsible for the less safe maneuvers with a higher collision probability in all the study locations. The correlation between critical conflicts and road accidents shows the effectiveness of the proposed approach in the traffic safety assessments for mixed traffic. This approach could be employed even in countries with homogenous traffic conditions instead of using a single threshold value. The correlations also show the potential of the proposed Critical Following Speed as a surrogate safety indicator for safety evaluation in the future.

Language: en