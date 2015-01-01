SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Weinreich UM, Assing KD. Ugeskr. Laeger 2023; 185(50): V202313.

(Copyright © 2023, Den Alm Danske Laegerforening)

38084622

There is a Danish Christmas tune indicating that Santa can cause traffic hazards. The question is, however, whether there are other dangers associated with closer contacts to reindeers during Christmas. A literature search reveals a need for cautiousness, should one be tempted to try to get a glimpse of - or even to pad - Rudolph on the back on Christmas Eve.


Language: da
