CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Weinreich UM, Assing KD. Ugeskr. Laeger 2023; 185(50): V202313.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Den Alm Danske Laegerforening)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
38084622
|
Abstract
|
There is a Danish Christmas tune indicating that Santa can cause traffic hazards. The question is, however, whether there are other dangers associated with closer contacts to reindeers during Christmas. A literature search reveals a need for cautiousness, should one be tempted to try to get a glimpse of - or even to pad - Rudolph on the back on Christmas Eve.
Language: da